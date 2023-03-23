UrduPoint.com

German Unions Call Major Transport Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 11:30 PM

German unions call major transport strike

Transport across much of Germany will be paralysed Monday as workers strike demanding higher wages to cope with surging inflation, the latest industrial action in Europe's top economy

Frankfurt, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Transport across much of Germany will be paralysed Monday as workers strike demanding higher wages to cope with surging inflation, the latest industrial action in Europe's top economy.

Staff at airports, ports, the railways, buses and subways will walk out across large parts of the country, the Verdi and EVG unions announced on Thursday.

"We think there will be extensive participation in the strike," Verdi chief Frank Werneke told a press conference.

EVG chief Martin Burkert accused employers -- who have mostly refused hefty pay demands -- of "turning a blind eye to the economic hardship of the workers that we represent".

It follows a series of strikes in recent months in Germany in numerous areas, from the postal service to airports and local transport.

Like in many other countries, Germans are struggling with high inflation -- it hit 8.7 percent in February -- after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent food and energy costs soaring.

Verdi represents some 2.5 million public sector employees, while EVG represents workers on the railways and at bus companies.

It is rare for unions to join forces to call a strike in Germany, and it follows a series of failed talks with employers in recent weeks.

Verdi is demanding a rise of 10.5 percent in monthly salaries, while EVG is demanding a 12-percent rise for those it represents.

Employers, mostly the state and public sector companies, have so far refused the demands, instead offering a rise of five percent with two one-off payments of 1,000 ($1,100) and 1,500 Euros, this year and next.

