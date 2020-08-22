UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German University Puts On Concerts To Assess Coronavirus Risks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:47 PM

German University Puts On Concerts to Assess Coronavirus Risks

A German university put on three large-scale concerts on Saturday to see whether mass indoor events could continue amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A German university put on three large-scale concerts on Saturday to see whether mass indoor events could continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Halle University's project is called RESTART-19, which is short for "risk prediction of indoor sports and culture events for the transmission of COVID-19."

"The research project RESTART-19 is conducting an evidence-based and scientifically designed study to investigate the risks of holding a major event at an indoor venue. The aim is to find a way to restart such events," a press release read.

The concerts are taking place at an arena in Leipzig. German pop star Tim Bendzko has agreed to sing for thousands of volunteers in all three gigs. The test subjects are healthy people aged between 18 and 50.

The scientists will run three scenarios that will simulate a pre-outbreak concert with 4,000 people, an event with an equal number of hygiene-minded concert-goers keeping a larger distance and a further one with half the number of participants and stricter rules.

All participants will wear face masks and trackers that will register their contacts as well as arrivals and departures from the concerts to factor in the risk of infection posed by public transport, Stefan Moritz, the university's project manager, explained.

Germany saw a marked rise in the number of infections in the past weeks after reopening the economy. It reported 2,034 new cases and seven further virus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the totals to, respectively, 232,082 and 9,267.

Related Topics

Sports German Leipzig Event All From Singer Pakistan Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 39 ..

5 minutes ago

US Does Everything Possible to Not Be Bound By Any ..

2 minutes ago

Nishtar hospital wards restored to previous status ..

2 minutes ago

Levies Force recovered body in Kalat

2 minutes ago

Two injured in Quetta road mishap

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko orders Belarusian army to defend border ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.