German Upper House Adopts Bill Banning Conversion Therapy for Minors

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Germany's upper house, known as Bundesrat, on Friday adopted a bill that would outlaw sexual orientation conversion therapy among minors.

Sexual orientation conversion therapy means changing one's homosexual or bisexual orientation to heterosexual through lobotomy, chemical castration or therapy. There is no consensus regarding its effectiveness, but the majority of doctors and scientists are against it.

"Sexual orientation conversion therapy for homosexuals and transgenders is banned: on June 5, Bundesrat approved the law adopted by Bundestag [the lower house]," the upper house said in a statement.

The bill would directly prohibit conducting conversion therapy for minors, and also make it illegal for an adult if he or she is pressured into it.

The next step is for the bill to be signed into law by the chancellor and the president of Germany.