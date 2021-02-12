German-US Negotiations on Nord Stream 2 Underway at Ministerial Level - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) German-US negotiations on the lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are ongoing at the ministerial level, the outcome is still difficult to predict, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

"Negotiations at the ministerial level are underway, proposals are being exchanged, and this is encouraging," the source said, adding that "it is still difficult to predict the chances of success."

Commenting on the proposal made in August last year by the German Ministry of Finance to allocate 1 billion Euros for the construction of two terminals in Germany for receiving LNG from the United States, the source noted that this was "a very likely scenario, pragmatic and correct."