German Utility Says Floods Hit Weisweiler Power Plant, Cripple Hydro Power Stations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Germany's largest electricity producer RWE said on Saturday that waters of the Inde River in North Rhine-Westphalia flooded a mine and cut supply to the Weisweiler coal-fired power plant, west of Cologne.

"The Inden open-cast mine and the connected Weisweiler power station... are massively affected... The Weisweiler power station is running at reduced capacity. The 300 MW units are currently supplied by the coal reserves, the 600 MW units stand still," a statement read.

The utility said it hoped to restart coal production until the end of the week. It is assessing the time it will take to fully restore operations at the flooded mine and the power station.

Hydro power plants in the Eifel region and on the Mosel, Saar and Ruhr rivers are also struggling with the consequences of the floods, the company added.

"With the exception of the Baldeney and Unkelmuehle plants, all are currently out of operation. This also applies to the hydro power station in Linne (Netherlands)," it said.

RWE said the initial evaluation of flood-related damage stood at a mid-double-digit million-euro sum. It promised to donate 1 million Euros ($1.2 million) to aid charities and regional authorities to finance ongoing relief efforts.