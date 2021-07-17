UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Utility Says Floods Hit Weisweiler Power Plant, Cripple Hydro Power Stations

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:22 PM

German Utility Says Floods Hit Weisweiler Power Plant, Cripple Hydro Power Stations

Germany's largest electricity producer RWE said on Saturday that waters of the Inde River in North Rhine-Westphalia flooded a mine and cut supply to the Weisweiler coal-fired power plant, west of Cologne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Germany's largest electricity producer RWE said on Saturday that waters of the Inde River in North Rhine-Westphalia flooded a mine and cut supply to the Weisweiler coal-fired power plant, west of Cologne.

"The Inden open-cast mine and the connected Weisweiler power station... are massively affected... The Weisweiler power station is running at reduced capacity. The 300 MW units are currently supplied by the coal reserves, the 600 MW units stand still," a statement read.

The utility said it hoped to restart coal production until the end of the week. It is assessing the time it will take to fully restore operations at the flooded mine and the power station.

Hydro power plants in the Eifel region and on the Mosel, Saar and Ruhr rivers are also struggling with the consequences of the floods, the company added.

"With the exception of the Baldeney and Unkelmuehle plants, all are currently out of operation. This also applies to the hydro power station in Linne (Netherlands)," it said.

RWE said the initial evaluation of flood-related damage stood at a mid-double-digit million-euro sum. It promised to donate 1 million Euros ($1.2 million) to aid charities and regional authorities to finance ongoing relief efforts.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Germany Cologne Netherlands All Million

Recent Stories

Minister orders best cleanliness arrangements in c ..

19 seconds ago

Regular troops manning Pak- Afghan Border, all ill ..

22 seconds ago

Entire 1000 km coastal line to be made clean, gree ..

24 seconds ago

PSG's Hakimi contracts Covid-19

6 minutes ago

Illegal bazaar dismantled, 4 booked

6 minutes ago

PIA to operate flight from Multan to Skardu on Jul ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.