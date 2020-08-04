German Vessel Carrying 250 Troops Heading to Mediterranean as Part of EU Mission - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Germany's Hamburg frigate with around 250 soldiers aboard is on its way to the Mediterranean Sea as part of the IRINI operation launched by the European Union (EU) in late March to monitor the implementation of the UN arms embargo on Libya, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On March 31, the EU launched Operation IRINI, which succeeded Operation Sophia, a goal of which was the rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean, but it ended when the Italian authorities decided to stop accepting rescue ships carrying migrants. According to the EU, IRINI's main task is to fully enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya through the use of maritime, aerial and satellite assets.

The German navy expects the vessel to reach the Mediterranean in the middle of August, the channel reported, adding that it will remain in the region until December 20, according to the navy's current plans.

The ship may also conduct rescue and relief operations should the need arise, according to the broadcaster.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. As of today, the east of the country is ruled by the elected parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), while the west is under the control of the Tripoli-based rival Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.