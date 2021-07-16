UrduPoint.com
German Vice-Chancellor Blames Extreme Flooding On Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

German Vice-Chancellor Blames Extreme Flooding on Climate Change

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday blamed the extreme weather on climate change, after flash floods in the country's west claimed dozens of lives.

"Climate change leads to droughts and storms. This is another reason why support should not be limited to affected regions. Together, we ” the Federal government, the EU and all regions ” must do more to stop climate change," he tweeted.

Scholz, a Social Democrat candidate vying for chancellorship in this September's federal election, said he saw "immense damage" in the hard-hit state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

"My condolences go especially to the victims' relatives and all those affected by the flood. It is a national tragedy which requires national financial assistance," he said after breaking off his summer vacation to travel to the region.

Heavy rainfall and floodwater have collapsed houses in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, killing some 58 people, according to German media. Dozens more are unaccounted for.

More Stories From World

