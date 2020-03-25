UrduPoint.com
German Vice Chancellor Calls For Urgent Action To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis

Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

The German vice chancellor and finance minister, Olaf Scholz, urged the parliament on Wednesday to pass the cabinet's extra budget bill that would raise the borrowing cap to deal with what he called an unprecedented crisis

"We are living in a crisis like no other in the republic's history. This crisis is big, bigger than anything we have recently experienced, and it is also a fateful challenge for humanity," he said.

He said the nation faced trying times, but assured the parliament that new forms of work and communication would help it get through the health crisis and come out of it with valuable experience.

"We are doing what is needed and what it takes to mitigate economic and social consequences of the crisis. We are in uncharted waters. There is no ready plan that we can simply follow right now. We must take all aspects of life into account and come up with clever solutions in an incredibly short time," he said.

The government has come up with a big action plan for addressing the multi-pronged task of guaranteeing medical assistance to infected people, providing a lifeline to affected households and stabilizing the economy to secure jobs.

"We will do this with the help of an enormous sum of money, very fast," he said, referring to the cabinet's bill that seeks an extra 156 billion Euros ($168 billion) in new borrowing, almost half the normal annual budget.

"That is why we are putting to a vote today a supplementary budget bill... I ask you to do it today, on behalf of the Federal government," he added.

The government will also disburse 3.5 billion euros to buy protective gear and other essentials for hospitals and laboratories, and sponsor vaccine research. The number of beds in intensive care wards will be doubled.

The provision of basic income benefits and child support will be streamlined, and those who cannot pay rent will be given payed holidays. Companies will meanwhile pay lower taxes to secure their liquidity.

