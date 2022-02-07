German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment of Nord Stream 2 as Option for Sanctions

German Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Affairs Robert Habeck, answering whether Berlin would abandon Nord Stream 2 during the escalation in Ukraine, said that "all options for sanctions are being considered."

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) German Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Affairs Robert Habeck, answering whether Berlin would abandon Nord Stream 2 during the escalation in Ukraine, said that "all options for sanctions are being considered.

"

"The French President and the Federal Chancellor are trying primarily to make diplomatic efforts, but it is also clear, and it has been said many times, that in the event of military aggression, all options for sanctions are considered. And 'all' means everything. I don't want to go into speculation, but the word 'all' covers everything," Habeck said at a briefing in Paris, answering the relevant question.