German Vice Chancellor Rejects US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:01 PM

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected new US sanctions penalizing contractors who are helping build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in an interview with ARD published Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected new US sanctions penalizing contractors who are helping build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in an interview with ARD published Saturday.

"Such sanctions are a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Germany and Europe and their sovereignty.

We firmly reject them," he told the German public broadcaster.

Scholz, who also serves as Germany's finance minister, stressed this was not how friends and NATO partners should treat one other.

US President Donald Trump signed a $738-billion defense budget bill on Wednesday, which included sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It will bring Russian natural gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea.

