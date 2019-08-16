German Vice Chancellor to Run for Social Democrats Leadership - Reports

(@imziishan)

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has announced his bid to run for the leadership of the Social Democrats (SPD), local media reported Friday

The former SPD leader, Andrea Nahles, resigned on June 3 after her party secured a record-low 15.8 percent in May's EU parliamentary elections. The party has since been headed by Manuela Schwesig, Malu Dreyer and Thorsten Schafer-Gumbel.

"I'm willing to run if you want me to," Scholz told the party's three interim heads during a phone conference, as cited by the German Der Spiegel news outlet.

None of the three interim SPD leaders opposed Scholz's bid, the outlet said.

Later in the day, the RND news outlet said, citing sources, that Scholz intended to keep his posts as vice chancellor and finance minister throughout his election campaign for SPD leadership. Additionally, Scholz plans to announce his candidacy next week, the outlet said.

The election for SPD leadership is due to take place in October.