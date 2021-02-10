German Vice Chancellor Urgently Summoned to Bundestag for Russia, Nord Stream 2 Hearings

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz was urgently summoned to the Bundestag for hearings on the situation in Russia and around the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the meeting is being broadcast on the parliament's website

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz was urgently summoned to the Bundestag for hearings on the situation in Russia and around the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the meeting is being broadcast on the parliament's website.

Representatives of the Alliance 90/The Greens faction insisted on summoning the minister and initiated the hearings.

They argued the need to challenge Scholz by the fact that he was directly involved in the debate around the Nord Stream 2 project. Most of the lawmakers supported in the second vote the summoning of Scholz, who at that time participated in a meeting led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel with participation of heads of Federal states on countering the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundestag confirmed to Sputnik that Scholz should be present at the hearings, his speech is not planned.