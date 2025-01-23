German Vote Favourite Merz Vows Asylum Reforms After Knife Attack
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) German election frontrunner Friedrich Merz vowed Thursday to make "fundamental changes" to asylum law after a deadly knife attack on a kindergarten group over which police arrested an Afghan migrant.
The 28-year-old rejected asylum seeker was arrested at the scene of Wednesday's attack, where a two-year-old Moroccan boy was killed along with a German man, 41, who had tried to protect the children.
The latest in a series of bloody attacks in Germany, which left another three people injured, comes a month ahead of general elections and has revived heated debate on immigration and security.
Merz, who heads the opposition conservative CDU-CSU and has a strong poll lead, vowed that if elected, he would quickly order permanent controls on all German borders and push through sweeping policy changes.
"I am no longer willing to accept these conditions in Germany," he said, a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz had also condemned the "unbelievable act of terror" by a mentally disturbed attacker.
Merz vowed that "under my leadership, there will be fundamental changes to immigration law, asylum law and the right of residence in Germany".
On his first day as chancellor, he would instruct the interior ministry to "reject without exception all attempts at illegal entry".
"This also explicitly applies to persons entitled to protection," he said, slamming the EU's current asylum rules as "recognisably dysfunctional".
"Germany must therefore exercise its right to the primacy of national law," he said.
Three others were injured in the attack in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg -- a two-year old Syrian girl, a 59-year-old female kindergarten teacher and a 72-year-old German man.
The Afghan suspect arrived in Germany in 2022, according to Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann.
German authorities unsuccessfully tried to return him to Bulgaria, where he had first entered the EU.
He had initially agreed to leave Germany but then failed to do so.
The suspect had been referred several times for psychiatric treatment and initial investigations had pointed "very strongly in the direction of... mental illness", according to Herrmann.
Merz said that "offenders like the one from yesterday are running around freely in Germany".
Recent Stories
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
More Stories From World
-
UK probes Apple, Google competitiveness over mobiles5 minutes ago
-
Man City step up rebuild with signing of Marmoush for £59 million5 minutes ago
-
German vote favourite Merz vows asylum reforms after knife attack6 minutes ago
-
UK teen faces sentencing over murders that sparked riots6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan participates in Kish Expo to exhibit rich heritage, tourism potential16 minutes ago
-
Advancing M23 fighters in DR Congo aided by Rwanda backing, army weakness25 minutes ago
-
Trump administration shutters White House Spanish language page36 minutes ago
-
UK probes Apple, Google competitiveness over mobiles36 minutes ago
-
Kremlin ready for 'mutually respectful' Trump talks1 hour ago
-
Nearly 200 Bangkok schools close over air pollution1 hour ago
-
J-pop star Nakai to retire after sexual misconduct allegations1 hour ago
-
Argentina's Milei defends Musk's 'innocent' hand salute1 hour ago