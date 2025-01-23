Open Menu

German Vote Favourite Merz Vows Asylum Reforms After Knife Attack

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) German election frontrunner Friedrich Merz vowed Thursday to make "fundamental changes" to asylum law after a deadly knife attack on a kindergarten group over which police arrested an Afghan migrant.

The 28-year-old rejected asylum seeker was arrested at the scene of Wednesday's attack, where a two-year-old Moroccan boy was killed along with a German man, 41, who had tried to protect the children.

The latest in a series of bloody attacks in Germany, which left another three people injured, comes a month ahead of general elections and has revived heated debate on immigration and security.

Merz, who heads the opposition conservative CDU-CSU and has a strong poll lead, vowed that if elected, he would quickly order permanent controls on all German borders and push through sweeping policy changes.

"I am no longer willing to accept these conditions in Germany," he said, a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz had also condemned the "unbelievable act of terror" by a mentally disturbed attacker.

Merz vowed that "under my leadership, there will be fundamental changes to immigration law, asylum law and the right of residence in Germany".

On his first day as chancellor, he would instruct the interior ministry to "reject without exception all attempts at illegal entry".

"This also explicitly applies to persons entitled to protection," he said, slamming the EU's current asylum rules as "recognisably dysfunctional".

"Germany must therefore exercise its right to the primacy of national law," he said.

Three others were injured in the attack in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg -- a two-year old Syrian girl, a 59-year-old female kindergarten teacher and a 72-year-old German man.

The Afghan suspect arrived in Germany in 2022, according to Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann.

German authorities unsuccessfully tried to return him to Bulgaria, where he had first entered the EU.

He had initially agreed to leave Germany but then failed to do so.

The suspect had been referred several times for psychiatric treatment and initial investigations had pointed "very strongly in the direction of... mental illness", according to Herrmann.

Merz said that "offenders like the one from yesterday are running around freely in Germany".

