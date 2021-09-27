UrduPoint.com

German Vote Result Shows Conservatives Belong In The Opposition: SPD's Scholz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:19 PM

German vote result shows conservatives belong in the opposition: SPD's Scholz

Germany's CDU-CSU alliance should be relegated to the opposition benches, Olaf Scholz, who led his Social Democratic Party to a narrow election win over the conservatives, said Monday

Berlin, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's CDU-CSU alliance should be relegated to the opposition benches, Olaf Scholz, who led his Social Democratic Party to a narrow election win over the conservatives, said Monday.

"The CDU and CSU have not only significantly lost votes, but they have essentially received the message from citizens -- they should no longer be in government, but should go into the opposition," said Scholz, Germany's incumbent finance minister.

Related Topics

Election Germany Alliance From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

SC rejects as non-maintainable petition seeking pr ..

SC rejects as non-maintainable petition seeking presidential form of govt

11 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks begin week slightly higher

Hong Kong stocks begin week slightly higher

26 seconds ago
 S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to pregnan ..

S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women, minors aged 12-17

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris' just st ..

Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris' just struggle right to self-determina ..

30 seconds ago
 Ghani Says His Facebook Hacked as Calls for Taliba ..

Ghani Says His Facebook Hacked as Calls for Taliban Recognition Were Posted

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 869 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 869 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.