Berlin, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's CDU-CSU alliance should be relegated to the opposition benches, Olaf Scholz, who led his Social Democratic Party to a narrow election win over the conservatives, said Monday.

"The CDU and CSU have not only significantly lost votes, but they have essentially received the message from citizens -- they should no longer be in government, but should go into the opposition," said Scholz, Germany's incumbent finance minister.