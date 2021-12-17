German Watchdog Launches Probe Against RT Over Alleged Lack of License

The head of German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against the RT broadcaster due to the launch of a program in German allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The head of German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against the RT broadcaster due to the launch of a program in German allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany.

"Today we started an official investigation," Flecken said, as quoted by the dpa agency, adding that the broadcaster has time until the end of the year to speak out on this matter."

According to dpa, the result of such an investigation could theoretically be a ban on broadcasting, and a fine of up to 500,000 Euros.