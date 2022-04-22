German Weapons Export Hit $1.6Bln in 2021 - Reports

Germany sold 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) worth of weapons last year, most of it to countries outside the European Union and NATO, news media reported on Friday

The Economy Ministry shared the newest figures in response to an information request by The Left party's Federal lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen, the German dpa news agency reported.

Germany has been ratcheting up its defense exports, from 771 million euros in 2018 to 1.4 billion in 2020, according to government estimates.

More than 60% of military exports recorded in 2021 went to third countries, such as Egypt, Israel and Qatar. The rest of the top 10 buyers were Turkey, the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, Latvia and Austria.