German Woman Who Has Gone Through COVID-19 Gets Infected With New Strain - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A resident of Hanover (the Federal state of Lower Saxony in the northwest of Germany) who has gone through a coronavirus infection has become infected with COVID-19 again - this time with the "UK" strain, the city said in a statement.

Both cases of infection occurred within six weeks.

The question who exactly infected the woman with the mutated virus remains open, but the authorities said the chain of infections had nearly stopped.

Persons who contacted the infected woman have been locked down.

On December 14, 2020, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain had been detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 percent more transmissible. After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.