Germans Believe Trump Poses Greater Threat to World Than N.Korean, Iranian Leaders - Poll

German citizens believe US President Donald Trump poses a greater threat to the world than North Korean leader Kin Jong Un or Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fresh poll by the YouGov public opinion research center revealed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) German citizens believe US President Donald Trump poses a greater threat to the world than North Korean leader Kin Jong Un or Iran 's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fresh poll by the YouGov public opinion research center revealed.

The survey, conducted at the request of Germany's dpa news agency, showed that 41 percent of German nationals consider Trump to be the most dangerous among the leaders of the United States, Russia, Norths Korea, China and Iran.

Only 17 percent of respondents picked Kim as the most dangerous leader, while 8 percent chose Iran's supreme leader. Another 8 percent said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the most dangerous world leader and 7 percent chose Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The poll was conducted from December 16-18 among 2,024 German citizens. Compared with the results of a similar survey conducted in 2018, the distribution of votes remained roughly unchanged.