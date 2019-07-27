UrduPoint.com
Germans Both In Country's West, East Want Rapprochement With Russia - Surveys

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The majority of Germans, both in the country's east and west, want the relations with Russia to normalize, local media said on Saturday.

The latest surveys suggest that as many as 72 percent of Germans in the country's east and 54 percent in the west want a new rapprochement with Russia, the data compiled by the Tagesspiegel newspaper suggested.

On Thursday, the head of Germany's Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke, said that judging from how many people had approached him asking about how to improve relations with Moscow, a clear majority would likely opt for the EU sanctions against  Russia to be removed if a relevant vote were held. The head of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, in turn, said that the removal of sanctions is a sentiment shared by Germans both in the country's east and west.

Since 2014, the West has exerted political and economic pressure on Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union and a number of states, including the United States, Canada and Australia, have since imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking and defense sectors. Moscow has denied all allegations and taken countermeasures.

Earlier this month, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's Economic Committee, called on the European Union to reconsider the expediency of sanctions against Russia, saying that over the past five years they had proven ineffective in changing Moscow's policies and even harmful for German businesses in Russia.

