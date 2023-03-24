(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) German railway company Deutsche Bahn said on Thursday that it would suspend all long-distance train services on Monday due to a nationwide strike.

"On March 27, due to a strike by the EVG union, intercity traffic will be suspended.

Commuter traffic will be severely limited throughout the country. Postpone planned trips if possible," the company said.

Earlier in the day, the Verdi and EVG trade unions said that the nationwide strike would suspend public and air transport operations throughout Germany on Monday. Trade unions are demanding an increase in the wages of public transport workers by at least 10.5%.