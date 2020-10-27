Germans Divided in Views on Outcome of US Presidential Election - Ex-Foreign Minister

Germans are almost equally divided in their perceptions of who will win in the upcoming US presidential election incumbent leader Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden Sigmar Gabriel, the former German foreign minister and chairman of the Atlantic Bridge non-profit association, said on Tuesday

The election is set for November 3. Early voting has already started in some states.

"The number of Germans who believe in the victory of Joe Biden (41.3 percent) and in the victory of Donald Trump (38.4 percent) in the US presidential election in early November is almost the same," Gabriel said when presenting the results of a study conducted by the Atlantic Bridge in early October.

According to Germany's former top diplomat, people in eastern Germany are favoring Trump over Biden. Moreover, the supporters of the Alternative for Germany party also tend to believe in Trump's victory.

Gabriel added that over 68 percent of Germans said that Washington-Berlin relations would improve under Biden. At the same time, 72 percent of Germans said that Trump's re-election would further deteriorate the relations between the two countries.