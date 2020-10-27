UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germans Divided In Views On Outcome Of US Presidential Election - Ex-Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:09 PM

Germans Divided in Views on Outcome of US Presidential Election - Ex-Foreign Minister

Germans are almost equally divided in their perceptions of who will win in the upcoming US presidential election incumbent leader Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden Sigmar Gabriel, the former German foreign minister and chairman of the Atlantic Bridge non-profit association, said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Germans are almost equally divided in their perceptions of who will win in the upcoming US presidential election incumbent leader Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden Sigmar Gabriel, the former German foreign minister and chairman of the Atlantic Bridge non-profit association, said on Tuesday.

The election is set for November 3. Early voting has already started in some states.

"The number of Germans who believe in the victory of Joe Biden (41.3 percent) and in the victory of Donald Trump (38.4 percent) in the US presidential election in early November is almost the same," Gabriel said when presenting the results of a study conducted by the Atlantic Bridge in early October.

According to Germany's former top diplomat, people in eastern Germany are favoring Trump over Biden. Moreover, the supporters of the Alternative for Germany party also tend to believe in Trump's victory.

Gabriel added that over 68 percent of Germans said that Washington-Berlin relations would improve under Biden. At the same time, 72 percent of Germans said that Trump's re-election would further deteriorate the relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Election German Trump Germany Same October November Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

41 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

56 minutes ago

KP govt announces public holiday on Oct 30 to cele ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar

2 minutes ago

India Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Late Nov ..

2 minutes ago

Security beefed up in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.