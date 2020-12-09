UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germans From Risk Groups To Receive Face Masks For Free Amid COVID-19 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Germans From Risk Groups to Receive Face Masks for Free Amid COVID-19 - Health Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Nearly 30 million German citizens, primarily those over 60 years old, will be able to receive several face masks free of charge in December and the subsequent months to protect against the coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

"We have decided that people of over 60 years of old and other people designated as risk groups, will be able to receive three FFP2 respirators and other protective masks in pharmacies during the period before the Christmas holidays. The cost of the three masks is 18 Euros [$22]. The decision will cover the Christmas holidays and will be in force until the end of December," Spahn said at a press conference, adding that this concerns 27 million people.

After December, the same groups of citizens will be able to get coupons for six masks, the minister said, explaining that the production capacity and resources in Europe are now sufficient to satisfy demand.

In addition, the minister supported the further toughening of coronavirus-related restrictions as the situation in Germany remains tense.

"As health minister, I advocate for any measures that are based on personal responsibility, as well as for any measures taken by local or regional authorities to reduce contacts and bring the virus under control, this is what I welcome," Spahn said.

The official considered it necessary to start school holidays earlier than planned, on December 16 instead of December 19, in order to further minimize opportunities for citizens to come into close contact.

According to the minister, Germany needs about 10-14 days to slow down the spread of the virus and reduce the incidence.

Related Topics

Europe Christmas Holidays German Germany Same December (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

1 hour ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

2 hours ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

2 hours ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.