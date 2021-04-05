UrduPoint.com
Germans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Could See Restrictions Lifted - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag published on Sunday, said that fully vaccinated citizens would be able to enjoy some privileges soon, for example, they would no longer have to quarantine.

According to the official, the Germans who have been fully vaccinated will be treated like the ones who have tested negatively.

"Vaccinated people will be able to go shopping or to the hairdresser without testing. In addition, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the fully vaccinated people will also no longer need to go into quarantine," Spahn said.

The news outlet added that such plans are based on the latest findings of the Robert Koch Institute evaluated by the Ministry of Health. According to the institute, fully vaccinated people ” from the 15th day after the second vaccination dose ” pose a low risk of transmitting the virus.

Germany has extended its lockdown measures until April 18. The country has confirmed over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases so far, with around 77,000 fatalities.

