German's Henkel Decides To Halt Activities In Russia Over Ukraine Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

German's Henkel Decides to Halt Activities in Russia Over Ukraine Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) German chemical and consumer goods company Henkel announced on Tuesday the suspension of all activities on the Russian territory due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"Against the background of the current developments of the war in Ukraine, Henkel has decided to exit its business activities in Russia. The execution process is now being prepared. Henkel will work closely with its teams in Russia on the details to ensure an orderly process," a statement read, adding that its 2,500 Russian employees will continue to receive salaries.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

More Stories From World

