MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Fewer Germans see EU membership as beneficial, a poll out Monday showed, with the number of those skeptical of the European Union's appeal surging 12 percentage points over the past three years.

The survey, commissioned from Infratest dimap by ARD broadcaster, revealed that 27% of 1,302 eligible voters polled believed EU membership caused more problems than it helped solve, while 26% said it created more advantages, down 14 points from July 2020. Some 41% said it was a mixed bag.

Two-thirds said that EU membership offered more security, down 10 points from May 2019, and 56% said it was economically beneficial for Germany to stay in the EU, down 22 points compared to four years ago. Only 14% said they wanted Germany to quit the EU, whereas 79% rejected the idea.

Asked about Ukraine, a 52% majority said they wanted the eastern European nation to eventually join the EU, down 6 points from February 2023, whereas 37% spoke against its accession. About one half of those sampled said they wanted the EU to have a joint army, down 9 points from May 2019. An unchanged 32% said they would not back such a project.

Asked about the EU's geopolitical standing, 53% said they believed the EU was not being taken seriously by the international community, up 5 points from April 2014, while four in 10 Germans said it was. A vast majority said the EU should continue or bolster its cooperation with the United States, while 42% spoke in favor of business as usual or stronger ties with China.