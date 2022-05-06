MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) German news outlet Der Spiegel removed from its website a video interview titled "I Thought I Would Not Survive" with Ukrainian citizen Natalia Usmanova, who had been evacuated from Azovstal with the assistance of the Russian military, explaining that the video, obtained from Reuters, had "content inconsistencies that were subsequently identified," and pledging to publish updated information.

"We are still in the process of clarifying this issue. As announced, we will publish new information on the website," Der Spiegel press service told Sputnik on Friday.

The press service did not specify what inconsistencies were found in the video. Der Spiegel replaced the footage on the web page with a photo of Usmanova near the bus that carried the evacuees from the plant, where Ukrainian nationalists from the Azov battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia) are still blocked, to the nearby village of Bezimenne. Photos of the same scene were also taken by a RIA Novosti photographer on May 1.

According to a left-leaning newspaper Junge Welt, the deleted video was a three-minute recording of Usmanova's story.

The Reuters website still has a video of her answers to journalists' questions, but only as a trimmed one-minute version, where Usmanova speaks of the intensity of shelling and the harsh living conditions in the bunker. The Reuters article accompanying the video clip echoes this information.

However, this interview with Usmanova was recorded by other media present at the scene, including RIA Novosti, and it contained other details. In particular, the woman said that the Azov Nazis did not inform the civilians about humanitarian corridors, that people learned about it from the radio broadcasts and were not allowed to evacuate. The woman also admitted that Ukraine ceased to exist for her as a state after all that had happened. Usmanova's statement squarely refutes Western claims that Russia allegedly hindered the evacuation.

Other videos, including those recorded by RIA Novosti, in no uncertain terms suggest that the removed video was the same interview of Usmanova with the press, where she made those critical statements.