Germans Support Snap Polls As Govt Approval Plummets: Survey

Published November 01, 2024

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A majority of Germans support early elections amid growing dissatisfaction with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's left-liberal coalition government, according to a new survey by public broadcaster ARD.

The poll, released Thursday night, found that 54% of respondents favor snap polls, while 41% prefer the current government to continue until the next scheduled election, set for September 2025.

Approval for Chancellor Scholz’s coalition government has plummeted to 14%, a 5 percentage point drop since early October. An overwhelming 85% of the respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the government's performance.

The survey found that 83% of those polled were concerned about economic and fiscal policies, and criticized the persistent disagreements between the coalition partners: the pro-environment Greens party and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

The Greens advocate more spending on climate protection and social welfare, while the fiscally conservative FDP pushes for strict adherence to debt limits. Disagreements among the coalition partners led to protracted budget negotiations and delays in critical policy implementations.

The latest poll strongly suggests that the coalition partners would not be in a position to form a government if elections were held this Sunday.

