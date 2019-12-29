UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germans Think Merkel, Putin, Macron Will Play Leading Role In World Politics In 2020- Poll

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Germans Think Merkel, Putin, Macron Will Play Leading Role in World Politics in 2020- Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) German citizens believe that Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron will be the most influential politicians on the international stage in 2020, a fresh poll revealed on Sunday.

The survey carried out by YouGov pollster for German newspaper Welt am Sonntag showed that 22 percent of Germans are sure that Merkel will play the most important role in addressing global challenges in 2020. Merkel is followed by Putin with 20 percent and Macron with 19 percent.

US President Donald Trump is in fourth place with 16 percent.

He is followed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who gained 12, 10 and 9 percent respectively, according to the poll.

Fifty-five percent of Germans oppose the strengthening of the role of the country's military in solving international problems, while 27 percent expect the Bundeswehr to play more active role in global politics, the survey showed.

The newspaper did not provide data on number of respondents participated in the survey, neither the dates when it was carried out.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China German Trump Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Angela Merkel Sunday 2020 Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

25 minutes ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

26 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

56 minutes ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.