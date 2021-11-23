Germans to Cut Christmas Contacts for Second Straight Year - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Many Germans are preparing for a toned-down Christmas as the fourth wave of the pandemic is sweeping the country, according to a poll by the federal statistics agency Destatis

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Many Germans are preparing for a toned-down Christmas as the fourth wave of the pandemic is sweeping the country, according to a poll by the Federal statistics agency Destatis.

More than a quarter of 1,028 people surveyed for the ZDF channel said they would skip traveling during the peak holiday season, while 23% ruled out going to Christmas markets and concerts.

Nineteen percent will stay away from crowded church services on Christmas Eve and 17% from the office parties.

Seventeen percent said there would be no shopping for gifts.

Nine percent said they would not meet with the family, while 11% said they planned to hold a party for the chosen few relatives, and 14% said they would pass on having friends over this year.

Bavaria and neighboring Saxony have already scrapped the traditional Christmas markets, and the authorities in several regions have been calling for mandatory vaccinations and tougher curbs on those who refuse to get a shot.