Germans Told to Leave Afghanistan as Taliban Overrun Key Cities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Germany's Foreign Office urged citizens on Thursday to take the earliest flight out of Afghanistan, as more cities fell to the militants.

"German citizens in the country are urged to take a scheduled flight out [of Afghanistan] at the earliest opportunity," an updated travel advisory read.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) captured the capital of the Ghazni province near Kabul on Thursday and now control almost a third of provincial capitals. The tense security situation in Afghanistan prompted Germany to suspend repatriation of rejected Afghan asylum seekers.