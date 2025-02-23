Open Menu

Germans Vote Under Shadow Of Far-right Surge, Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Germans vote under shadow of far-right surge, Trump

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Germans went to the polls Sunday in a pivotal election, with the conservatives the strong favourites after a campaign rocked by a far-right surge and the dramatic return of US President Donald Trump.

Frontrunner Friedrich Merz has vowed a tough rightward shift if elected to win back voters from the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is eyeing a record result after a string of deadly attacks blamed on asylum seekers.

If he takes over from embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the centre-left SPD, as widely predicted given a yawning poll gap, Merz has promised a "strong voice" in Europe at a time of chaotic disruption.

Casting his ballot in Berlin, Daniel Hofmann, a 62-year-old urban planner, said it was his "civic duty" to vote as "right now we are going through very uncertain times".

"There must be a change, a transformation.

"

More than 59 million Germans are eligible to vote and first estimates based on exit polls are expected soon after polls close at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

The high-stakes vote in the EU's biggest economy comes amid tectonic upheaval in US-Europe ties sparked by Trump's direct outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin over their heads to end the Ukraine war.

Across Europe, NATO allies worry about the future of the alliance, nowhere more than in Germany which grew prosperous under the US-led security umbrella.

Merz, in his final CDU/CSU campaign event in Munich on Saturday, said Europe needed to walk tall to be able to "sit at the main table" of the world powers.

Voicing strong confidence, he told supporters in a large beer hall that "we will win the elections and then the nightmare of this government will be over".

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recove ..

UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery

8 minutes ago
 RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street ..

RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project

23 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

1 hour ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

2 hours ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

2 hours ago
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

2 hours ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

2 hours ago
 UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

3 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From World