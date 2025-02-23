Germans Vote Under Shadow Of Far-right Surge, Trump
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Germans went to the polls Sunday in a pivotal election, with the conservatives the strong favourites after a campaign rocked by a far-right surge and the dramatic return of US President Donald Trump.
Frontrunner Friedrich Merz has vowed a tough rightward shift if elected to win back voters from the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is eyeing a record result after a string of deadly attacks blamed on asylum seekers.
If he takes over from embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the centre-left SPD, as widely predicted given a yawning poll gap, Merz has promised a "strong voice" in Europe at a time of chaotic disruption.
Casting his ballot in Berlin, Daniel Hofmann, a 62-year-old urban planner, said it was his "civic duty" to vote as "right now we are going through very uncertain times".
"There must be a change, a transformation.
"
More than 59 million Germans are eligible to vote and first estimates based on exit polls are expected soon after polls close at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).
The high-stakes vote in the EU's biggest economy comes amid tectonic upheaval in US-Europe ties sparked by Trump's direct outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin over their heads to end the Ukraine war.
Across Europe, NATO allies worry about the future of the alliance, nowhere more than in Germany which grew prosperous under the US-led security umbrella.
Merz, in his final CDU/CSU campaign event in Munich on Saturday, said Europe needed to walk tall to be able to "sit at the main table" of the world powers.
Voicing strong confidence, he told supporters in a large beer hall that "we will win the elections and then the nightmare of this government will be over".
