Germany 'Absolutely United' With US in Acting Together on Nord Stream 2 - Chancellor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Germany will act together with the United States and take all necessary steps with respect to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a joint press briefing with President Joe Biden.

"We are acting together (with the United States). We are absolutely united and we will not be taking different steps. We will do the same steps and we will be very, very hard to Russia and they should understand," Scholz said on Monday when asked whether he pledges to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.