Germany Accepts 2 Critical Coronavirus Patients From Italy - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday that the first two critical coronavirus patients had been transferred to the country from Italy for treatment, in a show of European solidarity.

"EU-solidarity in times of #Covid19: ...

the first two patients in intensive care from Bergamo [in Italy] arrived tonight at the hospital of the University of Leipzig," his office tweeted, attributing this statement to Maas.

The patients have been moved from the world's epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the northern Lombardy region to the eastern state of Saxony.

The Bavarian premier, Markus Soeder, said on Twitter that the southern German state would also accept patients from Italy, which is struggling to cope with the rapid outbreak. Italy has over 64,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,000 deaths.