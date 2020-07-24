UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Accepts 83 Migrants From Greek Camps - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

Germany Accepts 83 Migrants From Greek Camps - Ministry

Eighteen migrant children requiring medical care and their close family 83 people in total were flown into Germany from Greece on Friday, the German Interior Ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Eighteen migrant children requiring medical care and their close family 83 people in total were flown into Germany from Greece on Friday, the German Interior Ministry said.

The German government has agreed to take in 243 children in a show of solidarity with Greece, which has been calling on EU nations to share the burden of migrant upkeep. The kids are accompanied by parents and siblings.

"Overall, 83 people landed today at Kassel-Calden Airport, including 54 people from Afghanistan, 8 from Iraq, 7 from Syria, 8 from Palestinian territories and 6 from Somalia," the press release read.

"I see order and humanity as an integral part of the migration policy. Today we can take in from Greece 243 children in need of medical treatment with great social acceptance, because our migration policy is balanced once again," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

The children, aged between several months and 15 years, will be resettled to Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen and six other western and central German states together with their families.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan Interior Ministry Syria Interior Minister Iraq German Germany Bremen Hamburg Berlin Greece Family From Government Share Airport

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

Ukraine Poised to Engage France, Germany, UK, US i ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Vinnik's Trial to Be Held in Paris ..

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions must play their role to w ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.