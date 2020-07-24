Germany Accepts 83 Migrants From Greek Camps - Ministry

Eighteen migrant children requiring medical care and their close family 83 people in total were flown into Germany from Greece on Friday, the German Interior Ministry said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Eighteen migrant children requiring medical care and their close family 83 people in total were flown into Germany from Greece on Friday, the German Interior Ministry said.

The German government has agreed to take in 243 children in a show of solidarity with Greece, which has been calling on EU nations to share the burden of migrant upkeep. The kids are accompanied by parents and siblings.

"Overall, 83 people landed today at Kassel-Calden Airport, including 54 people from Afghanistan, 8 from Iraq, 7 from Syria, 8 from Palestinian territories and 6 from Somalia," the press release read.

"I see order and humanity as an integral part of the migration policy. Today we can take in from Greece 243 children in need of medical treatment with great social acceptance, because our migration policy is balanced once again," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

The children, aged between several months and 15 years, will be resettled to Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen and six other western and central German states together with their families.