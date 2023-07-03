Germany Accuses Poland of Continuing to Dump Mercury Into Oder River

Poland has ignored Germany's request to stop dumping mercury salts into the Oder River, almost a year after a disastrous accident there, a spokesperson at the German Environment Ministry said on Monday

"This problem, which is almost a year old, is of great concern to us. We are receiving more and more signs indicating continued releases of (mercury) salt. And this is happening in the absence of a reaction from the Polish side," Christopher Stolzenberg told a briefing of cabinet ministers.

Stolzenberg said that the 2022 disaster had three factors: low water levels, high temperatures and the release of mercury salts, which together led to an explosive growth of algae and the subsequent mass extinction of fish in the river.

"As for the discharge of salts, we do not see much effort to limit them. We continue to talk with the Polish government, the Polish Ecology Minister and at all levels to draw attention to the fact that we have a common problem," Stolzenberg added.

In August 2022, massive numbers of fish died in the Oder River. German scientists found high concentration of mercury in water samples, but the Polish authorities denied claims they were behind it.