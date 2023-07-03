Open Menu

Germany Accuses Poland Of Continuing To Dump Mercury Into Oder River

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Germany Accuses Poland of Continuing to Dump Mercury Into Oder River

Poland has ignored Germany's request to stop dumping mercury salts into the Oder River, almost a year after a disastrous accident there, a spokesperson at the German Environment Ministry said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Poland has ignored Germany's request to stop dumping mercury salts into the Oder River, almost a year after a disastrous accident there, a spokesperson at the German Environment Ministry said on Monday.

"This problem, which is almost a year old, is of great concern to us. We are receiving more and more signs indicating continued releases of (mercury) salt. And this is happening in the absence of a reaction from the Polish side," Christopher Stolzenberg told a briefing of cabinet ministers.

Stolzenberg said that the 2022 disaster had three factors: low water levels, high temperatures and the release of mercury salts, which together led to an explosive growth of algae and the subsequent mass extinction of fish in the river.

"As for the discharge of salts, we do not see much effort to limit them. We continue to talk with the Polish government, the Polish Ecology Minister and at all levels to draw attention to the fact that we have a common problem," Stolzenberg added.

In August 2022, massive numbers of fish died in the Oder River. German scientists found high concentration of mercury in water samples, but the Polish authorities denied claims they were behind it.

Related Topics

Accident Water German Died Germany Poland August All From Government Cabinet Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 billion

2 minutes ago
 Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons ..

Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons in Mosque in West Bank's Jenin

2 minutes ago
 Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian ..

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Secu ..

6 minutes ago
 Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pendi ..

Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pending - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as ..

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

6 minutes ago
Cabinet briefed about $ 3 billion IMF deal

Cabinet briefed about $ 3 billion IMF deal

8 minutes ago
 UN Advocates for Reform of Financial System to Mit ..

UN Advocates for Reform of Financial System to Mitigate Climate Change - Guterre ..

6 minutes ago
 Rs 40 M approved for two girls school projects

Rs 40 M approved for two girls school projects

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada mee ..

Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar ..

3 minutes ago
 72pc work on Kurrum Tangi dam completed: Official

72pc work on Kurrum Tangi dam completed: Official

8 minutes ago
 DG Information condoles demise of Journalist's wif ..

DG Information condoles demise of Journalist's wife

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World