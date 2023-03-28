UrduPoint.com

Germany Actively Arms Ukraine, Getting More Involved In Conflict - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Germany Actively Arms Ukraine, Getting More Involved in Conflict - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Germany is actively arming Ukraine, and getting more and more involved in the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ukraine received 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks and some 40 Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles.

In addition, Berlin seeks to boost the budget fund from which aid to Ukraine is financed from 2.2 billion to 5.4 billion Euros ($5.8 billion) this year.

"Germany takes an active part in arming Ukraine, pumping Ukraine with weapons. Germany is directly and indirectly increasing the level of its involvement in this conflict. Therefore, such actions and decisions will not result in anything positive," Peskov told reporters.

