UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Adds 5,132 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:22 PM

Germany adds 5,132 daily COVID-19 cases, highest since April

Germany has recorded 5,132 new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period for the first time since April, the country's national disease control agency said

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Germany has recorded 5,132 new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period for the first time since April, the country's national disease control agency said.

The data released on Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute showed the number of new infections rose more than 1,000 compared to 4,122 on Tuesday and the fatalities went up by 43.

The previous daily high since April was registered on Saturday as 4,721 cases were added.

Germany has a total caseload of 334,585 and 9,677 deaths since the outbreak began early this year.

It is a worrying trend as figures are back up to the same level they were at in mid-April.

The height of the pandemic in Germany was in late March and early April, when it was counting more than 6,000 new cases per day.

Related Topics

Germany Same March April

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape case: Father convinced his son ..

1 minute ago

4.8 mln workers in Philippine tourism industry aff ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Confirms Japarov as Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets struggle on virus, vaccine worries

1 minute ago

S. Korea reports 84 more COVID-19 cases, 24,889 in ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets hesitant at open

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.