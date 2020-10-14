Germany adds 5,132 daily COVID-19 cases, highest since April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Germany has recorded 5,132 new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period for the first time since April, the country's national disease control agency said.

The data released on Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute showed the number of new infections rose more than 1,000 compared to 4,122 on Tuesday and the fatalities went up by 43.

The previous daily high since April was registered on Saturday as 4,721 cases were added.

Germany has a total caseload of 334,585 and 9,677 deaths since the outbreak began early this year.

It is a worrying trend as figures are back up to the same level they were at in mid-April.

The height of the pandemic in Germany was in late March and early April, when it was counting more than 6,000 new cases per day.