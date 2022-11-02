UrduPoint.com

Germany Adheres To One-China Policy In Situation Around Taiwan - Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Germany Adheres to One-China Policy in Situation Around Taiwan - Scholz

Germany adheres to the One-China principle in assessing the situation around Taiwan, which in its interpretation means that any change to the status quo must take place by mutual consent, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Germany adheres to the One-China principle in assessing the situation around Taiwan, which in its interpretation means that any change to the status quo must take place by mutual consent, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"The tense situation around Taiwan is raising concerns. Just like the United States and many other countries, we adhere to the One-China policy. However, this means that any change in the status quo must take place peacefully and by mutual consent. Our policy aims to maintain order based on rules, the peaceful resolution of conflicts, protection of human and minority rights, and free, fair global trade," Scholz said in an article for German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including Germany, have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Resolution Minority China German Germany Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence United States August From Government

Recent Stories

Arab Leaders Signal Support for OPEC+ Energy Polic ..

Arab Leaders Signal Support for OPEC+ Energy Policy

1 minute ago
 White Suburban Women Favor Republicans by 15 Perce ..

White Suburban Women Favor Republicans by 15 Percentage Points Ahead of US Elect ..

1 minute ago
 Imran to be kept in Machh jail after arrest: Rana ..

Imran to be kept in Machh jail after arrest: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 Russia's GDP Down 5% Y/Y in September, 4.4% in Q3, ..

Russia's GDP Down 5% Y/Y in September, 4.4% in Q3, 2% in 9M 2022 - Economy Minis ..

1 minute ago
 UN Refugee Aid Programs Face Enormous Pressure Due ..

UN Refugee Aid Programs Face Enormous Pressure Due to Luck of Funding - Commissi ..

1 minute ago
 Switzerland to Allocate $100Mln to Repair Energy I ..

Switzerland to Allocate $100Mln to Repair Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Uk ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.