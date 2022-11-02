Germany Adheres to One-China Policy in Situation Around Taiwan - Scholz

Germany adheres to the One-China principle in assessing the situation around Taiwan, which in its interpretation means that any change to the status quo must take place by mutual consent, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

"The tense situation around Taiwan is raising concerns. Just like the United States and many other countries, we adhere to the One-China policy. However, this means that any change in the status quo must take place peacefully and by mutual consent. Our policy aims to maintain order based on rules, the peaceful resolution of conflicts, protection of human and minority rights, and free, fair global trade," Scholz said in an article for German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including Germany, have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.