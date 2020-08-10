UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Against Russia's Participation In G7 Summit, Ready To Welcome South Korea - Maas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Germany Against Russia's Participation in G7 Summit, Ready to Welcome South Korea - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Germany stands against Russia's participation in the upcoming G7 summit, but will welcome South Korea if it is invited, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has expressed a wish to hold the next G7 meeting in an extended format, inviting Russian, Australian, South Korean, and Indian leaders to Washington. In late July, Maas said that the expansion of the G7 and the inclusion of Russian were unlikely. Earlier in the day, at a press conference with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, the German foreign minister reiterated his position.

"The reason why Russia is not a part of that format anymore is Crimea and eastern Ukraine. We are having active negotiations on eastern Ukraine within the Normandy [Four] format.

Right now, in the wake of the renewed ceasefire, we are not that far from me saying that we have achieved peace. Until it happens, I will refrain from [saying] that Russia can be invited," Maas said.

South Korea, on the other hand, is among states with a special global significance and a valued partner, thus deserving to be invited to the summit, according to Maas.

"That is why I would be in very much favor of it," he said, adding that the issue of expanding the G7 format should be discussed by the participants.

Russia joined the Group of Seven in 1998, making it G8 until 2014 when other member countries gathered in Brussels instead of Sochi due to disagreements with Moscow over the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea reunification.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington German Trump Germany Brussels Sochi South Korea North Korea July From

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

51 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Erdogan Congratulates Lukashenko on Victory at Bel ..

7 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Ministry Says Concerned Over Belarus ..

7 minutes ago

Two Kids Killed, One Injured by Blast in Eastern A ..

7 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.