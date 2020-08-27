UrduPoint.com
Germany Agrees No-mask Fines, Group Limits

Thu 27th August 2020

Germany agrees no-mask fines, group limits

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's federal states have agreed to tighten coronavirus restrictions in response to rising infection numbers, according to a draft seen by AFP Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's Federal states have agreed to tighten coronavirus restrictions in response to rising infection numbers, according to a draft seen by AFP Thursday.

The new regulations, set to be approved later in the day, will apply nationwide and include a minimum fine of 50 Euros ($59) for flouting requirements on mask wearing and a limit of 25 people at private parties.

Authorities also plan to step up controls to ensure people are adhering to quarantine rules.

