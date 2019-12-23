UrduPoint.com
Germany Alarmed By Intense Fighting In Syria's Idlib - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Germany Alarmed by Intense Fighting in Syria's Idlib - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The German Foreign Ministry voiced concern on Monday over a flare-up of hostilities in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib amid what it called a precarious humanitarian situation on the ground.

The Syrian government has recently redoubled efforts to retake the region seen as the last jihadist stronghold in the country. It has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

"We are very concerned about intense fighting in Idlib in the past days. We harshly condemn renewed attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies on civilian infrastructure and health institutions," the German Foreign Ministry said.

Germany slammed Russia and China for vetoing a UN draft resolution on cross-border relief aid deliveries to Syria, saying severe weather and lack of space in cramped refugee camps made the situation worse for thousands of families.

Russia and China rejected the draft put forth by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, arguing aid shipments through proposed crossing points would benefit militants. Russia's offer to continue shipping aid through two cross-border points for another six months was equally defeated.

The current deal on Syria aid deliveries expires in January.

