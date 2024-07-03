Germany And Sweden Arrest Eight Over Syria Crimes Against Humanity
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Investigators in Germany and Sweden on Wednesday arrested eight suspects over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria, prosecutors in both countries said.
Those detained are suspected of taking part in a "violent crackdown on a peaceful anti-government protest" in the Al-Yarmouk district in Damascus on July 13, 2012, Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.
It said the four stateless Syrian Palestinians and Syrian national detained in Germany were "strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians, qualified as crimes against humanity and war crimes".
It named the Syrian Palestinians as Jihad A.
, Mahmoud A., Sameer S. and Wael S. The Syrian national, identified as Mazhar J, is believed to have worked for the Syrian military intelligence service.
"They and other accessories specifically targeted the civilian protesters, shooting at them," resulting in six deaths and other serious injuries, the statement said.
German prosecutors said that those arrested in Sweden belonged to a pro-government militia which also participated in the crimes on July 13, 2012.
Ulrika Bentelius Egelrud, the Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said the suspects were arrested thanks to "good cooperation with Germany, Eurojust and Europol".
