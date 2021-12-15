UrduPoint.com

Germany Announces Expulsion Of 2 Russian Diplomats Over Khangoshvili Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

Germany has declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Germany has declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"This murder on the state order, as was established by the court today, constitutes a grave violation of German law and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany. We therefore summoned the Russian ambassador for a conversation. The Russian ambassador was announced that two employees of the Russian embassy were declared personae non gratae," Baerbock told reporters.

