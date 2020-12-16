Germany announces more tough restrictions to control spread of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

BERLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) Germany on Wednesday introduced more Covid-19 restrictions in an attempt to control spread of the virus.

The new measures would be implemented till January 10.

However, the restrictions would slightly be eased on Christmas with one household allowed to host up to four close family members.

Only essential businesses such as supermarkets and banks would be allowed to remain operational under the new restrictions.

All schools and non-essential businesses were shut down while the government urged all companies were to allow employees to work from home.

Clubs, restaurants and pubs were instructed to shut down except for takeaway and delivery.

Germany reported 14,432 Coronavirus cases and 500 deaths on Tuesday.

Other European states also imposed tightened restrictions ahead of Christmas, with France replacing its second national lockdown with a curfew. Following the decision, people would not be allowed out of the house without an authorization form.

France reported 790 cases on Tuesday with total number of infections surpassing 59,000.