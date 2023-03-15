Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer has been appointed the new Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, replacing Eberhard Zorn, German Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer has been appointed the new Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, replacing Eberhard Zorn, German Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer will become the 17th Inspector General of the German armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Breuer will assume his duties on March 17 and replace acting Inspector General Eberhard Zorn, who has served in this position for five years.

The German Defense Ministry gave no details regarding Zorn's resignation.

Changes in the Bundeswehr's leadership are common practice in Germany following the appointment of a new defense minister. Boris Pistorius, Germany's current defense minister, assumed his office on January 19, replacing his predecessor, Christine Lambrecht.

The inspector general, the highest-ranking military position in the German armed forces, is responsible for the Bundeswehr's strategic and operational planning, its training, organization and monitoring of its missions.