UrduPoint.com

Germany Appoints New Top General Of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer has been appointed the new Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, replacing Eberhard Zorn, German Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer has been appointed the new Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, replacing Eberhard Zorn, German Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer will become the 17th Inspector General of the German armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Breuer will assume his duties on March 17 and replace acting Inspector General Eberhard Zorn, who has served in this position for five years.

The German Defense Ministry gave no details regarding Zorn's resignation.

Changes in the Bundeswehr's leadership are common practice in Germany following the appointment of a new defense minister. Boris Pistorius, Germany's current defense minister, assumed his office on January 19, replacing his predecessor, Christine Lambrecht.

The inspector general, the highest-ranking military position in the German armed forces, is responsible for the Bundeswehr's strategic and operational planning, its training, organization and monitoring of its missions.

Related Topics

German Germany January March

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

16 minutes ago
 US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Cur ..

US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Curb Russian Influence - State De ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action aga ..

Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action against hoarders during Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parlia ..

Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parliamentary Committee

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Underminin ..

US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Undermining Stability - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.