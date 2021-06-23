UrduPoint.com
Germany Approves Next Phase Of European Fighter Jet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:37 PM

Germany approves next phase of European fighter jet

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :German lawmakers on Wednesday approved the next phase of a project to build a joint European fighter jet with France and Spain, brushing aside domestic scepticism over the plan.

The budget committee in the Bundestag lower house of parliament gave the green light for the project, known as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), to progress to research and development phases 1B and 2 between 2021 and 2027.

According to a government document seen by AFP, the next steps in the project are set to cost Germany a total of almost 4.5 billion Euros ($5.3 billion).

France and Germany announced plans to build a common fighter in 2017, with Spain joining later.

