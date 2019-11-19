UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Approves Strategy To Ensure Nationwide Coverage

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:52 PM

Germany approves strategy to ensure nationwide coverage

The German government has approved a mobile service strategy to ensure nationwide coverage with mobile voice and data services, the German Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure announced on Monday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The German government has approved a mobile service strategy to ensure nationwide coverage with mobile voice and data services, the German Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure announced on Monday.

Germany would make around 1.1 billion Euros (1.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in funds available in order to provide mobile phone coverage all across Germany.At the moment, there were still around 5,000 areas without signal receptions in Germany.

"No other technology has determined the digital transformation of society as much as mobile communications over the past few years," said German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer. "A nationwide supply of mobile communications is long overdue.

" Over the next two years, "we will gradually move into rural areas as well, as the farmer on his field will be given the opportunity to build a 5G network through our subsidy programs," Helge Braun, head of the German Chancellery, told the public broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

In addition, the German government would establish a mobile communications infrastructure company that would "actively accelerate and support the expansion of mobile communications.""We have a lot of work ahead of us," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday after the cabinet meeting. "Digitalization will dramatically change our society. It is already doing it today."

Related Topics

Technology Mobile German Company Germany Angela Merkel 5G All Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

6 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

17 minutes ago

Kite flying not to be allowed: CPO Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Egypt Kills 2 Criminals Linked to Murder, Sale of ..

4 minutes ago

Finnish Postal Workers Reject Proposal to End Stri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.