Germany Arrests 2 Nationals of Lebanese Descent Over Suspected Links to IS Terrorists

A man and a women with dual citizenship of Germany and Lebanon have been detained in Germany's northwest over suspected links to the Islamic State (terrorist organization, IS, banned in Russia), the Office of German Prosecutor General said in a press release on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A man and a women with dual citizenship of Germany and Lebanon have been detained in Germany's northwest over suspected links to the Islamic State (terrorist organization, IS, banned in Russia), the Office of German Prosecutor General said in a press release on Tuesday.

The arrests followed searches in the arrested individuals' homes.

The arrested woman was confronted with suspected "membership in the IS foreign terrorist group as well as gross violation of the duties of guardianship and upbringing of persons under 16 years old and endangering their physical and psychological development," as stated in the press release.

According to prosecutors, the woman and her four underage children left Germany for Syria to reunite with their father, who pledged allegiance to the IS, in 2015. She became a member herself and took a special religious training in a terrorist camp, then preaching what prosecutors called "radical Islamic spirit of the IS" to her children and thus inflicting "significant damage to [their] psychological and physical development.

"

The woman returned to Germany with five children in 2018, according to the prosecution.

The arrested man, who is the brother of the woman's husband, is suspected of "six counts of providing support to the IS and violation of the law on foreign economic activities," the press release read.

Prosecutors believe the man maintained close contact with his brother's family, supporting them financially and logistically, out of ideological reasons. According to the prosecution, it was this man who arranged the departure of the woman and her children to Syria in 2015.

He purportedly also solicited assistance from acquaintances to send cell phones, tablets and cash to terrorists in Syria, as well as created accounts in WhatsApp and Telegram for his Syrian-based brother to recruit new members for the terrorist organization, according to prosecutors.

The arrested individuals will appear before the court on Tuesday.