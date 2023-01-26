Germany Arrests Alleged Associate of Intel Officer Suspected of Spying for Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) German criminal police have arrested a man on suspicion that he helped a German intelligence officer pass state secrets to Russia, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

The suspect is a German national, identified as Arthur E. He stands accused of treason, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term of at least one year.

The man was detained at Munich airport on Sunday following a trip to the United States. Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assisted in his capture.

Arthur's detention came more than a month after German police arrested BND employee Carsten L. for allegedly colluding with the Russian military intelligence.

The prosecutor's office suspects that Arthur, who is not on BND's payroll, traveled to Russia in 2022 to hand over classified documents obtained by Carsten. German media reported in December that the secrets were believed to be related to Ukraine.