Germany Arrests Five Tajiks In Suspected IS Terror Cell: Prosecutors

Germany arrests five Tajiks in suspected IS terror cell: prosecutors

German police have arrested five Tajik nationals on suspicion that they were members ofa group's terror cell that had been planning attacks on US forces stationed in Germany, prosecutors said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :German police have arrested five Tajik nationals on suspicion that they were members ofa group's terror cell that had been planning attacks on US forces stationed in Germany, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Four of the suspects were arrested after dawn raids on Wednesday targeting several apartments and six other locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Another Tajik national was previously detained.

More Stories From World

